It’s official: Andy Ruiz Jr to face Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden

Andy Ruiz Jr 32-1 (21) has landed the shot of a lifetime with the opportunity to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The 29-year-old Californian will step in as a late replacement for Jarrell Miller, who failed three anti-doping tests conducted by VADA.

Joshua will be making his long-awaited US debut when he defends his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Ruiz Jr.

“The chills – I’m really excited for this fight,” said Ruiz, whose lone loss was to then-WBO champion Joseph Parker on points. “There’s nervousness in me, but they’re happy nerves. This is my chance to make history, I want to be one of those greats like Chavez, Tyson, Holyfield, Lennox Lewis. I want to be in that category. Thanks to God for everything that he put in me, I just can’t wait.

“I think the fight is going toe-to-toe, two guys smashing each other’s faces. I’m going in there to throw combinations like I’ve never done before, to improve my speed. A lot of people underestimated me, and I’m used to that. My whole life people underrated me so I’m just going in there to take all. I’m not going in there scared and I’m not going in there nervous, I’m going to go in there mad and to take what’s mine.

“I think being so tall he fights like a big robot. I think with my style, my speed, my movement, I don’t think he’s fought anybody like me. It’s going to be a whole different ball game. All the guys that he’s fought, they usually run around from him. I don’t think he’s good going back. I’m going to bring the pressure, the speed, and the combinations to him.

“When I do pull out this win, everything is going to change. I’m going to bring the titles back to Mexico, it’s going to mean everything. I’m going to be able to change my whole family’s lives; my life and all my kids. It’s a win-win situation right now, but the main thing is to win the fight and make history.”

Joshua said he isn’t fazed by the change of opponent, although he admitted he may have to take a different approach.

“Ruiz is a different kind of challenge but one I embrace,” said Joshua. “We have worked in the boxing gym week on week and whomever is put in front of me at Madison Square Garden on June 1 will be dispatched in style. The rent will be collected.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn insisted Ruiz Jr was in fact a tougher opponent that Miller.

“After a tricky week I am delighted to announce Andy Ruiz Jr. as AJ’s opponent for his US debut at MSG on June 1,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “People talk about fighting AJ, some even have to fill their bodies with PEDs to try and beat him up, but very few genuine fighters step up and take the challenge.

“When we selected the opponent, I wanted someone with fire in their heart, someone who genuinely believed that they can win and become world heavyweight champion. Andy showed that desire.

“In my opinion, this is a tougher test than Jarrell Miller. Andy punches harder and is much faster – this is going to be a war. Andy brings Mexican heart but he will meet the best heavyweight in the world on June head on at the Garden. Do not blink!”