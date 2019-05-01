Mauricio Herrera: “It doesn’t mean nothing, it doesn’t mean anything to me [Ortiz record]”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF Middleweight World Champion

Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) made their grand arrivals today at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their 12-round unification fight. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

They were joined by rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs), Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs), Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs), Freddy Fonseca(26-1-1, 17 KOs), Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs), and Jonathan Oquendo (30-5, 19 KOs) ahead of their respective battles.

Below is what Mauricio Herrera had to say at today’s grand arrivals:

Mauricio Herrera, Welterweight Contender

Being made the new co-main event: “It’s all the same, I’m ready to go. Last fight, first fight, I’m ready to put on a great show Saturday. It changes nothing.”

“I think the main thing is I bring a different style. I don’t have a rhythm they can follow. No matter how they train, who they train with, they’re not going to fight nobody like me. That’s what throws them off. That’s the main plan Saturday night, be myself.”

On Ortiz Jr.’s 12-0, 12 KOs record: “It doesn’t mean nothing, it doesn’t mean anything to me. I don’t care what he does. It’s what I’m going to do. I don’t care about his record. I just want to go out there and give it my best and give a good fight to the crowd and come out with a win.”