The latest Matchroom boxing announcement confirms that Matchroom boxing USA will attend Box Fan Expo

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA have confirmed that they will appear, have a booth and hold a meet and greet with the fans, featuring some of their top fighters and current world champions at the fifth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Expo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during Cinco De Mayo weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Danny Jacobs, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA will make their first appearance at this year’s Expo. Fans will have an opportunity to be greeted by several Matchroom’s fighters including: Jessie Vargas, Tevin Farmer, Demetrius Andrade and Daniel Roman. Fans will have a chance to get signed gloves, photos, personal items and also have an opportunity to take pictures with these great fighters and current world champions.

Matchroom Boxing USA join Abner Mares, Roy Jones Jr., Mayweather Promotions, Anthony Dirrell, WBA, Julio Cesar Chavez, Riddick Bowe, Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr., Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, Vinny Paz, Devin Haney, Earnie Shavers, Al Bernstein, Michael Spinks, WBC, Erik Morales, James Toney and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA

Matchroom Boxing and Matchroom Boxing USA are now firmly established as the foremost fight promoters in the world. With over three decades of vast experience, Matchroom Sport, which was founded by Barry Hearn, have taken boxing onto another level with a series of ground-breaking promotions that have broken all records for ticket sales and viewership. On May 10, 2018 in New York, Matchroom Boxing USA and Perform Group, the digital leader in global sports media, announced the creation of a landmark $1billion joint venture and the biggest-ever deal in boxing.

The historic eight-year $1billion deal will see the joint venture, Matchroom Boxing USA, stage 16 fights a year featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars at the best venues across America. Perform Group’s live and on-demand streaming service, DAZN, will be the exclusive US broadcast partner for the 16 US fight nights plus Matchroom’s existing 16 fight nights in the UK. This iconic investment in the fights, talent, content, and promotion of boxing will reignite fans’ passion for the sport and engage a new generation of fight fans.

In the 2018/19 season, Matchroom Boxing will host over 50 top class boxing shows across America and Europe. With a stable headed by World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua, as well as top fighters that include fellow World rulers Katie Taylor, Callum Smith, Daniel Jacobs, Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer, Daniel Roman and many more great fighters under their banner.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet-and-greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last four Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, Errol Spence Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Pazienza, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors include: boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry.

