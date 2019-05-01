Vergil Ortiz: “I’m going to need as much experience as I can to win that world title”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF Middleweight World Champion

Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) made their grand arrivals today at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their 12-round unification fight. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

They were joined by rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs), Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs), Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs), Freddy Fonseca(26-1-1, 17 KOs), Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs), and Jonathan Oquendo (30-5, 19 KOs) ahead of their respective battles.

Below is what Vergil Ortiz had to say at today’s grand arrivals:

“I’m really excited. It’s my first co-main event. They gave me a real big opportunity to show what I got and I’m not going to waste it.”

If he feels pressure to maintain his perfect 12-0, 12 KOs record: “I don’t feel pressure at all. As long as I win, and I look good doing it, I’ll be content.”

“[Robert Garcia’s] trained many, many world champions before. He’s been Coach of the Year I don’t how many times. It just speaks for itself. He’s a great coach.”

Having never gone past 5 rounds, what does Garcia tell him in case he does this time?”He tells me it’ll actually benefit me even more. Pretty soon, I’m going to go for a world title and I’m going to need as much experience as I can to win that world title.”

“In sparring, I was already going 10 rounds in February. That was two months ago. I can definitely go two more rounds if I wanted to. I’m definitely one of the hardest workers in boxing, and May 4, it’s going to show. I’m not going to get tired. I’m going to show that I can go even more rounds.”

Being 140 now and going up to 147 by 2020: “It’s a big difference, but I think it’s a big difference that I can easily own up to. I’m already a big 140, so I think I’ll be a pretty good sized 147.”