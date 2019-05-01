TwitterFacebook

Vergil Ortiz: “I’m going to need as much experience as I can to win that world title”

1 May 2019
Golden Boy
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF Middleweight World Champion
Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) made their grand arrivals today at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their 12-round unification fight. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

They were joined by rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs), Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs), Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs), Freddy Fonseca(26-1-1, 17 KOs), Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs), and Jonathan Oquendo (30-5, 19 KOs) ahead of their respective battles.

Below is what Vergil Ortiz had to say at today’s grand arrivals:

See Also

Vergil Ortiz, Super Lightweight Prospect

“I’m really excited. It’s my first co-main event. They gave me a real big opportunity to show what I got and I’m not going to waste it.”

If he feels pressure to maintain his perfect 12-0, 12 KOs record: “I don’t feel pressure at all. As long as I win, and I look good doing it, I’ll be content.”

“[Robert Garcia’s] trained many, many world champions before. He’s been Coach of the Year I don’t how many times. It just speaks for itself. He’s a great coach.”

Having never gone past 5 rounds, what does Garcia tell him in case he does this time?”He tells me it’ll actually benefit me even more. Pretty soon, I’m going to go for a world title and I’m going to need as much experience as I can to win that world title.”

“In sparring, I was already going 10 rounds in February. That was two months ago. I can definitely go two more rounds if I wanted to. I’m definitely one of the hardest workers in boxing, and May 4, it’s going to show. I’m not going to get tired. I’m going to show that I can go even more rounds.”

Being 140 now and going up to 147 by 2020: “It’s a big difference, but I think it’s a big difference that I can easily own up to. I’m already a big 140, so I think I’ll be a pretty good sized 147.”

Read more articles about:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US