Alvarez vs Jacobs; undercard fighters share their final thoughts

Following today’s final press conference, Canelo vs. Jacobs undercard fighters staged an open workout for fans at the MGM Resort and Casino. Those participating included Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs), Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs), Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs), Freddy Fonseca (26-1-1, 17 KOs), Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs), Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo (30-5, 19 KOs), and Sadam “World Kid” Ali (27-2, 14 KOs). Canelo vs. Jacobs will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what the fighters had to say at today’s workout:

Vergil Ortiz Jr., Super Lightweight Prospect:

On fighting on the Canelo-Jacobs undercard: “This is a dream come true. I am Canelo’s co-main event. I am the only one who can say that, other than my opponent. But it’s just us and this is a big opportunity. I prepare for every fight like it will be my hardest fight. In fact, this probably will be my hardest fight, but I am ready to go. I am fighting in front of a bigger audience now that I am in the co-main event. Fighting on DAZN, a lot of people will be watching. I am excited for this opportunity. I am feeling good. I feel hyped up. Usually I am tired but I am not this time. It is weird. But I am ready to go.”

Mauricio Herrera, Welterweight Contender

On fighting on the Canelo-Jacobs undercard: “I have been here before, but it is always an honor to be on a Canelo undercard. And the co-main event is a blessing as you have more eyes on you. It is an honor to have this opportunity. What better spot than fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Vegas, on the undercard of the biggest fight of the year? It’s amazing and I am excited for Saturday.”

On facing an undefeated fighter: “I have fought undefeated fighters. It might be a young lion against an old lion but we are two lions and we are going to go toe-to-toe. You will see this lion very hungry and you will see me go get it. He will be the aggressor and I will do my thing like I always do. I will pull out all of my tricks and get the win.”

Joseph Diaz Jr., Super Featherweight Contender

On fighting on the Canelo-Jacobs undercard: “It means a lot to me. I want to thank everyone who came out here for it. It is a huge weekend for us Latinos. I am so happy to be a part of this huge event. Viva Mexico, let’s get it, baby.

On trash talking leading up to this fight: “I really feel this way. I am on a whole different level. Last year I had two chances to be World Champion, but I didn’t get it. It is my ultimate goal to be a champion and I am ready. I feel a lot stronger at this weight class. Freddy tried to flinch at me and scare me yesterday, but I am a beast and I will show him that. Believe that.

On his preparation: “I am a lot stronger. I am more confident in my abilities now than I was before. Now I am on a different level. I am on that elite level, the level with guys like Tevin Farmer. I am ready. And this guy Freddy is good but he is not on my level and I am going to prove that on Saturday. Underestimate me with this hair color, it’s cool, because I will see him Saturday and show him who I am in the ring.”

Freddy Fonseca, Super Featherweight Contender

On the trash talk leading up to the fight: “They may say JoJo is the favorite but in the ring there will be nothing to save him. We all want to win. He, like me, wants to win but on Saturday I will be the one to walk away with the win. He is a great fighter but I have a great game plan and we are going to get the victory for Nicaragua.”

On fighting on the Canelo-Jacobs undercard: “This is a dream for every boxer to be here. I am grateful for this opportunity and to everyone who made this possible.”

Lamont Roach Jr., WBO International Super Featherweight Champion

On his preparation: “Be ready for fireworks. Mentally, I have been preparing. I am training my body and my mind. I want to get out of the ring with the win, no questions asked. I have a great game plan and I can’t wait to see it all unfold beautifully in the ring on Saturday night.”

On fighting on the Canelo-Jacobs undercard: “I am ready, I am thankful for the opportunity to be here. I want to put on a show on the biggest stage. It means a lot to be here. I want to thank Golden Boy and my whole team. I am appreciative to everyone who made this possible and I want to show the world who I am.”

Jonathan Oquendo, NABO Super Featherweight Champion

On what this moment means: “I am very happy. I am very content. This is the tenth time to have this opportunity to fight here at MGM in Las Vegas. It is a blessing. I am a believer in God. This is my second opportunity to win a world title and I am here for that very reason. I believe I am here to walk away a world champion.”

On fighting on the Canelo-Jacobs undercard: “It is very exciting. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity, and I am happy to be here fighting at this huge event. There are a lot of fans of mine and boxing fans in Puerto Rico and I am excited that they can watch on DAZN. I hope they all tune in to watch me perform.”

Sadam Ali, Welterweight Contender

On his mindset going into his fight on Saturday: “I am excited, ready to perform. There is a mega fight coming this Saturday and I am excited to see what happens in the Canelo vs. Jacobs fight but first I will go put on a show and get a win. I know he is going to come prepared, but I have been preparing hard for this in the gym, too. I have been working on my speed and power because you can have all that power and speed, but you need to know how to use it. I am ready to go.”

Canelo vs. Jacobs is a 12-round fight for the WBC, WBA, Lineal, Ring Magazine and IBF Middleweight World Titles presented by Golden Boy in association with Matchroom Boxing. Ortiz vs. Herrera is a 10-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

