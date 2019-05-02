Andy Ruiz Jr Steps In Against Anthony Joshua. Can He Make The Brit’s US Debut A Memorable One?

Lee has written for Ringnews24 for over 7 years and he helps run the site on a daily basis. He has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years. He enjoys traveling to watch fights in-particular trips to Las Vegas for big fight nights.

Andy Ruiz Jr has been confirmed as Anthony Joshua’s fight replacement for June 1st at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jarrell Miller failed three tests for illegal substances during his preparation for his shot at the heavyweight champion which has caused him to have his license suspended until September. The substances involved were EPO, Human Growth Hormone and GW1516 which is used for burning fat as well as increasing endurance. The WBA have also removed Miller from their rankings, although they did state that he will most likely be reinstated when he makes his return.

Since the shocking news broke out to the world a couple of weeks ago, promoter Eddie Hearn has been scrambling to find another opponent for Joshua to make his US debut. Luis Ortiz was made an offer of $5,000,000. But the Cuban called it a “lowball” offer even though he faced Deontay Wilder last year for ten times less. He did say that advisor Al Haymon promised him another go at the WBC belt holder, so maybe he is holding out for that to happen for him.

In the meantime, Ruiz will be the one to take on Joshua for his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO straps. What we have to remember is that whoever was going to be chosen was never going to set the world ablaze with excitement. But he is Mexican American, specifically hailing from California, so it makes business sense to go for a fighter who has real potential to encourage thousands of Mexicans to go to New York to support their man.

As an amateur, Ruiz won two Mexican National Junior Olympic gold medals and finished his record at 105-5. One of those losses was achieved by Oscar Rivas, who will be facing Britain’s Dillian Whyte on July 20th.

Ability wise, what does Ruiz bring to the table?

Well, he has fast hands for a large fella. Even in the later rounds he retains his hand speed and shows surprisingly little problem going the distance. Ruiz also has a good work rate and a decent chin.

But there are some shortcomings. He possesses very little lateral movement and does not slip the jab very well. Ruiz also does not tend to use that particular punch all that often, instead opting to go straight for the power punches. However, he does tend to be quite accurate without one.

For a fight replacement, there could have been a much worse selection. Ruiz is durable and he should make Joshua work for several rounds before his power and superior skills tell. There are very few desirable opponents in the heavyweight division that fans wish to see Joshua face so when you factor in trying to get a replacement in a division that is running light of real threatening and exciting challengers, then that just makes the job harder.

The June 1st fight will probably come and it will go. Few will recall it in years to come. Unless Ruiz does the unimaginable and derails the Joshua hype train. We are talking about fighting so anything is possible. But the chances of that happening are minuscule, nevertheless.

On June 2nd, the battle will continue to keep the multi-belt champion in matches that the fans want to see. Shelly Finkel has confirmed that Deontay Wilder’s next three fights have been planned and none of them involve Joshua. He further stated that the earliest we will see a potential Joshua v Wilder bout will now be in 2020. Personally, I am not all that confident it will occur even then. I’m sorry to be negative, but it’s important to keep our expectations realistic. Especially in a sport that is rife with political obstacles that prevent fans from getting what they want.

The next year or so will either be interesting or forgettable for Anthony Joshua. Let’s hope it’s the latter!