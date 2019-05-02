Anthony Joshua “ready to erupt” on Andy Ruiz Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) is “ready to erupt” when he takes on late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr 32-1 (21) at New York’s Madison Square Garden in one month’s time, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The IBF, WBA and WBO champion was originally scheduled to take on Brooklyn’s Jarrell Miller on June 1 in his US debut before the American failed a drugs test.

Ruiz Jr is coming off a fifth round stoppage of Alexander Dimitrenko in April and has only ever lost to then-WBO champion Joseph Parker by majority decision two years ago.

“I’m just glad that AJ and the people who know boxing, know how difficult a fight this is because when you look at the guy, you think it’s going to be easy work for Anthony Joshua,” Hearn said to Sky Sports.

“So a lot of people have thought ‘this guy’s not in Joshua’s shape’ – he’s not. But what he does have is tremendous boxing IQ, fast hands, good work rate and he’s not afraid to let his hands go. He’s one of the reasons I wanted to choose him because I know him, I know what he’s all about.

“Look at his response today, and look at the response from people in boxing – they say this is a much tougher fight than Jarrell Miller because he has much faster hands, he likes to move inside, he has a great amateur pedigree as well, and this is a massive banana skin.

“AJ doesn’t really have a lot to gain, because the outsiders are saying ‘he’ll win that fight easy’, but talk to people around here and you’ll get the reaction from them today. They know this is a real, real, tough, tough fight.

“Andy Ruiz has a chance to make history and become the first-ever [Mexican] world heavyweight champion. Mexico is behind Ruiz and he believes he’s going to do it. He really believes he’ll beat Joshua.

“With everything that’s happened, AJ is ready to erupt at Madison Square Garden. He can’t wait to make his American debut. It’s going to be an amazing week. We’ve got the most unbelievable activities planned around the fight.

“It’s going to be a huge moment for his career. He’s just got to be on it and focused, because Ruiz is going to be a little pitbull in the ring at Madison Square Garden.”