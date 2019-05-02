Anthony Yigit enlists help of Swedish boxer who was forced to cut short his own career

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Anthony Yigit (22-1-1, 7 KOs) will have a familiar face in his corner when he takes on Sandro Hernandez (15-7-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt, available to watch live on Viaplay in Sweden.

Yigit returns to action following a one-sided points win over Mohamed Khalladi in Koblenz, his first fight back since challenging Ivan Baranchyk for the IBF World Super Lightweight title in New Orleans in October 2018.

As the 27 year-old plots his route back into World title contention, he has enlisted the help of Erik Skoglund, one of Swedish boxing’s greatest exports, who was forced to cut short his own career after suffering a sparring injury.

“Erik has always been a great inspiration and motivator for me,” said Yigit. “Ever since we first got to know each in Berlin, when I turned pro and we trained together, I knew I’d found a great supporting arch in him, and him in me.

“He’s been in big fights and he knows how to stay cool so I’m hoping some of that experience will rub off on to me. It’s also nice to know I have someone in my corner who genuinely wants what’s best for me and is looking out for me.

“I believe he’s got a lot of experience that I can benefit from. We both approach fights in different ways. I can be quite hotheaded and too eager in the ring, while Erik always keeps a cool head, and that’s what I need in my corner.”

Skoglund, who spent two weeks in Gran Canaria in training camp with Yigit, will join head coach Carlos Formento and Joel Grandel in his countryman’s corner.

“Anthony asked me a few months ago if I’d like to be a part of his team and help him out in his corner,” said Skoglund. “He already has an amazing head coach, but I hope I can help get the best out of him on fight night.

“I hope I can bring him some confidence and help him pick the right tools. He is an amazing fighter, but sometimes he could choose an easier way to win, and hopefully I can help him with that.

“I really enjoyed spending time with him in camp. He’s a one of a kind fighter. Nobody I’ve ever seen works the way he does. I was already certain Anthony has the potential to be world champion one day, but now I’m even more sure.”

Yigit faces Hernandez in an eight-round super lightweight clash on the undercard of the IBF International Light Heavyweight title showdown between Leon Bunn and Leon Harth at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt, Germany.