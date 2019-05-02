Facebook Stream: Chris Pearson takes on Yamaguchi Falcao tonight in Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Middleweight contender Chris Pearson will take on undefeated former Olympic Bronze Medal winner, Yamaguchi Falcao tonight as part of a Golden Boy Promotions card at The Joint at The Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

The fight, which is a 10-round bout for the WBO Latino Middleweight title, will headline card on Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch.

Pearson, who is managed by Split-T Management, has a record of 16-2 with 12 knockouts.

The 28 year-old Trotwood, Ohio native is on a two-fight winning streak, who already holds a win over Falcao in The World Series of Boxing.

Since turning professional in 2011, Pearson has wins over Arturo Crespin (10-2-1), Acacio Ferreira (14-0-1), Steven Martinez (15-0-1), Said El Harrak (12-2-2) and Janks Trotter (9-1-1).

Falcao, who was a 2012 Olympic Bronze medal winner for Brazil, has a record of 16-0 with seven knockouts, has wins over four undefeated opponents, and is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision over Elias Espadas on July 21st, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Pearson checked in at 159.4 lbs at Wednesday’s weigh-in. Falcao was 159.8 lbs.