Amir Khan: “I would take out Kell Brook in six or seven rounds”
Amir Khan 33-5 (20) has dismissed talk of retirement and revealed he is still interested in facing British rival Kell Brook 38-2 (26).
The 32-year-old from Bolton previously walked away from negotiations to face Brook in favour of a shot at WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 35-0 (26) in New York on April 20.
Khan retired in the sixth round against Crawford after suffering a low blow and opting not to continue.
Despite the loss Khan says hanging up the gloves was never an option.
“It never really crossed my mind. In the fight I was still there. He was technically a very good fighter and I did find it quite hard to get to him,” Khan told The National.
“But I still think, maybe not against a Crawford… but I still feel I’m better than the guys like Danny Garcia, Lamont Peterson, Keith Thurman, Manny Pacquiao. Those fights could be big still.”
“I still have it in me. I still love the sport and I still work hard. I still feel like I’m up there.”
Khan said he would like to return to the ring in about six months’ time, with Brook at the top of his hit-list.
“I’m still in the top ten in the world and I want to fight someone in the top ten for my next fight,” Khan continued.
“Hopefully that will be in October or November time.
“We’ve got names like Kell Brook there; still the top, top fighters there… Kell Brook still excites me. It’s a fight that’s always there. People say it’s a 50/50 fight, but I believe I would take out Kell Brook in six or seven rounds.
“That’s the fight that would be an easy sell. We’re with the same promoter in Eddie Hearn. I would like to take that fight.
“He’s a great fighter, Kell, he’s done a lot in the game. And that would be a massive fight in the UK.
“I’ve done everything now I wanted to do away from the UK, in America. I want to have my next fight in the UK. And if it’s Kell, it’s Kell.”