Bunn And Harth Exchange Words At Final Press Conference

Leon Bunn (13-0, 7 KOs) and Leon Harth (18-3, 12 KOs) met today at the final press conference ahead of their IBF International Light Heavyweight title showdown on Saturday at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt.

Bunn is gunning for first title as he headlines his hometown arena but will face stiff competition from his countryman Harth, who having made the move down from cruiserweight has claimed the IBO International and WBC Asian Light Heavyweight titles in his last two contests.

“There are no doubts about my victory, very good sparring partners, great preparation, no weight problems,” said Harth. “My switch from cruiser to light heavyweight was the best thing I could do – Leon Bunn will feel that on Saturday and I will take the belt to Munich.”

Leon Bunn was equally confident. “I’m boxing at home, my fans will drive me to victory, there’s no doubt about that,” Bunn said. “I’ll never stop. The title will remain in Frankfurt and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Harth’s head coach Alexander Bich believes his knowledge of Bunn will help his fighter become victorious. “I know Leon Bunn from the amateurs,” said Bich. “He is certainly a good boxer, but on Saturday Leon Harth will prevail, there is no doubt.”

Legendary trainer Ulli Wegner has other ideas. “We want and must win, said Wegner, who celebrated his birthday earlier this week. “I am looking forward to the fight, but I am very sorry for Leon Harth’s team. I like his team and himself and he’s a good boxer, but it will definitely be a win for Leon Bunn, even if it’s going to be a close fight.”

Harth’s promoter, Alexander Petkovic shared his thoughts. “You are playing great football here in Frankfurt and I hope that Eintracht will win against Chelsea today, but on Saturday the city of Frankfurt and Team Sauerland will lose,” said Petkovic. “The IBF International title will be ours!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland reflected on Team Sauerland’s last promotion in Frankfurt. “I like to remember the fight between Yoan Pablo Hernandez and Steve Cunningham, I expect a similarly great fight between Leon Bunn and Leon Harth,” said Sauerland. “I’m sure that Leon Bunn will win the fight and get his first title. the Fraport Arena will be a cauldron and boxing fans in Frankfurt can look forward to many more great fights!”

