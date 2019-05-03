Chris Algieri declares Daniel Jacobs the puncher against Canelo Alvarez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri believes Daniel Jacobs will be the puncher in his world middleweight title unification fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

In assessing Alvarez, Algieri praised his speed and combination punching but said he lacks punching power.

“He’s not a big one-punch power guy. He’s more of a combination puncher,” Algieri said to Fighthub. “He’s a good counterpuncher. He’s got fast hands and great defense. I think he gets guys out of there more from breaking them down, countering them, hurting the with shots they don’t see.”

The 35-year-old New Yorker, who is set to return to the ring on the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz undercard on June 1 against Tommy Coyle, said he has encouraged Jacobs to take the fight out of the hands of the judges.

“Anyone can lose on any given night. There’s possibly an issue with the judges, and the powers that be,” Algieri said.

“I tell Danny this every time: ‘If you go out there and do your job, and do it every round, they can’t take it from you. More importantly, if you knock him out, that’s it, the victory is secured.’

“Danny’s not going out there for a knockout, but if he gets him hurt, he’s definitely going to go for it.”

Algieri insisted Jacobs is the puncher in this fight and said his tricky style will cause problems for Alvarez early on in the fight.

“I think Canelo is going to be very surprised with Danny’s power,” Algieri said. “He’s a surprisingly tricky puncher. He’s got the power, but he sneaks in punches that you don’t see that hurts guys and I think he’s going to be able to hurt Canelo early and then he’s going to have to utilize his boxing skills from there out.

“I think it’s going to be important to get Canelo to fight of his back foot, and pressure him and push, especially as the rounds go on.”

Algieri believes there will be opportunities for Jacobs late in the fight too after observing Alvarez can relax a little in the back half of his fights.

“Canelo has a tendency, especially in the GGG fights, he kind of pulls off the gas a little bit towards the end of the fight,” Algieri said. “Danny has got to pick up. He’s got an extra gear, and I think that being the difference with him in his big fights.

“I think mentally the Golovkin fight was harder for Danny. That was when Golovkin was undefeated. There was no chink in the man’s armour. He [Jacobs] was fighting a boogeyman basically. Danny had that on his mind all during training camp.

“This fight is different. Danny is a little more mentally confident going into this fight. This is a very, very tricky fight because of the style Canelo utilizes. He’s a good fighter, but so is Danny.

“Danny is going in there to pull out all the stops to get the victory. If Danny does what he’s supposed to do, and does what he can do, I don’t think there’s going to be any questions.”