Conquest, Trader battle for Philly bragging rights, USBF title at Xcite Fight Night 4

Philadelphia fighters Jerome Conquest and Frank Trader are fighting for city supremacy when they face off on Saturday, June 15 at Parx Casino®.

The winner of the eight-round lightweight fight will walk away with the USBF Continental Championship. Their semifinal comes before the main event of Xcite Night 4 between Miguel Cartagena and Jesus Soler. The night kicks off with the first of seven bouts at 7 p.m.

Conquest (10-3-0, 1K0) should feel comfortable in the ring, as it marks his third-consecutive fight at the Xcite Center. The pride of Strawberry Mansion is coming off of a unanimous decision over the always tough Vinnie Denierio of Elmira, NY.

“No weight (to drop), and no pressure. I’m ready to fight right now,” Conquest said “We train smart, and June 15th we’re going to see how much smarter we do it.”

Trader (12-2-1, 3K0s) is riding a two-fight win streak. It started with a K0 of the experienced Pablo Culpo of Mexico in November. He then outclassed the 115-fight veteran German Meraz. He’ll be looking for his third win in seven months, some Philly bragging rights, and a belt to go with it.

“It feels great to have my family and friends come up to fight in a co-main event,” Trader said. “I’m ready to put my name back on the map in Philly.”

The undercard is also stacked with local up-and-comers looking to make names for themselves:

Coatesville, PA based Gerardo Martinez (4-1, 1 K0) has a rematch against veteran Onsel Charles (12-19-1, 2K0s) of Atlantic City. Martinez won by majority decision when they met in Philadelphia in February.

Philadelphia native Marcel Rivers (7-0, 4 K0s) looks to remain unbeaten when he takes on the Lancaster, PA based veteran Evincii Dixon (7-32-2, 2 K0s).

Omar Kabary Salem (9-0-0, 4 K0s) of Brooklyn, NY will face Philadelphia native and seasoned veteran Jamaal Davis (18-14-1, 7 K0s).

Philadelphia-based fighters Daiyaan Butt (3-0 1K0) and Tyhler Williams (2-0, 2 K0s) look to continue the strong starts to their careers.

ABOUT JUNE 15

The June 15 card will consist of seven fights, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The card is promoted by Joe Hand Promotions. This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000). You can also purchase tickets from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and at www.parxcasino.com

