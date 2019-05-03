Jerwin Ancajas set to defend super flyweight crown against Ryuichi Funai

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas 30-1-2 (20) will make the seventh defence of his world championship when he takes on Ryuichi Funai 31-7 (22) at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California this Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Filipino champion, who fights out of the southpaw stance, is coming off a disappointing 12-round split draw against Mexico’s Alejandro Santiago Barrios in Oakland last September.

“I was hard at work three weeks after my last fight with Santiago,” Ancajas said. “I am going to be in the best shape in my upcoming fight with Funai. Coming off my last fight, I really want to give a great performance and defend my world title in style.”

Ancajas claimed the world championship by unanimous decision against previously undefeated Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in September 2016 and has defended three times in each of the past two years.

Since winning the world championship Ancajas has defended his crown in Macau, Australia, Northern Ireland and the United States.

Funai has strung together seventh straight wins since dropping a 10-round majority decision to Sho Ishida in a fight for the Japanese 115-pound title three years ago.

The Japanese challenger will be fighting outside of his homeland for the first time in his 38 bout pro career.

“I am excited for this opportunity to challenge for a world title and to make my professional debut in America,” Funai said.

“I know I have the experience and the skills to become the new IBF champion of the world. Jerwin and I respect one another, but this is boxing, and I’m going to fight my heart out.”