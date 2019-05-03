Sampson Boxing Re-Signs Dominican Super Welterweight Jeison Rosario to Long-Term Promotional Contract

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the re-signing of IBF #11-rated super welterweight Jeison “Banana” Rosario to a long-term promotional contract. Rosario is now re-locating to Coachella, California, to train with Freddy Fundora and his son, up-and-coming 6’ 7” super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora.

Rosario (19-1-1, 13 KOs) has taken the hard road to his growing prominence. In the last four years, the 24-year-old, from Miami via Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has gone 10-1-1 against consistently solid opposition, while appearing frequently on national television.

He took the undefeated records from Rafael Lorenzo (7-0) TKO 2, Carlos Rafael Cruz (17-0)

KO 2, David Nunez (5-0) TKO 2, and Jamontay Clark (13-0) UD 10 and scored solid victories over Mark Anthony Hernandez (13-1) TKO 9, Justin DeLoach (17-2) UD 10, Juan Carlos Rodriguez Patino (16-1) KO 3 and won the WBA Fedecaribe Super Welterweight Title with a TKO 3 over Euri Gonzalez (24-3-1).

In April of this year, he also took a 10-round split decision over respected veteran Jorge Cota at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“My friend and countryman, Javier Fortuna, has stayed with Sampson and become a two-time world champion,” said Rosario. “Sampson has done many good things for Dominican boxers and I am confident I will become champion of the world under his guidance. I also look forward to honing my skills to new levels by working with Freddy and Sebastian in my new home of California.”

“I am happy that Jeison Rosario has chosen to continue working with me long into the future and has moved to California to train with the great Freddy Fundora. It will be a thrill for me to take him to his first world championship,” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. “He is not afraid of anyone in the world and is always exciting. He deserves to become a star in boxing and that’s what I’m going to help him become.”

