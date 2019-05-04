Gennady Golovkin announces new trainer

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Gennady Golovkin has announced Johnathon Banks as his new trainer.

The news comes a week after the former middleweight champion revealed he was splitting from long-time trainer Abel Sanchez.

Banks, a former cruiserweight and heavyweight contender, was a student of the late, great Emanuel Steward. The Detroit product took over the coaching reigns of former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko when Steward passed away.

See Also

“First of all he is young, he has good experience. I like old school. His second father is Emanuel Steward. I respect this school. I believe in him,” Golovkin said to Boxing News.

“I knew him before. I’ve watched a lot of fights, he has good experience with old guys… I like his school.”

Banks and Golovkin have reportedly been working together for a fortnight ahead of the Kazakh bomber’s ring return against Steve Rolls on June 8.

“For the next step, for the next fight I don’t have a lot of time,” Golovkin said. “This is exactly what I need.

“I’m very excited, absolutely. I have new blood, new ideas, new emotions. I want more, I want to learn again and again. I’m a big boxing fan… I need to go forward. I feel young [and] I need more experience.”

Banks said his goal is to help Golovkin regain the world middleweight title he lost to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last September.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to work with the best middleweight in the world ‘GGG’ and I look forward to getting him back to his titles,” said Banks, who, at 36, is a year younger than Golovkin.

“Mainly I see the hunger. I see the passion. With those two things there’s energy that comes along with that. As far as I’m concerned the age is irrelevant.”