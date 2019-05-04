Jermell Charlo out for revenge, Tony Harrison says it will be a repeat

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 31-1 (15) insists Tony Harrison 28-2 (21) didn’t deserve the win against him at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York last December.

Harrison outpointed Charlo by unanimous decision 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112.

The pair will meet in an immediate rematch at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 23.

“I am in a ruthless state of mind,” said Charlo. “I am upset and this upcoming fight, I am going to give it 110 percent. I am way hungrier now than I was before. I am not desperate for a win because I know how to win.

“The judges gave me a bad decision because I didn’t get the knockout, but you don’t have to knock everybody out to beat them. He knows he didn’t beat me. He knows exactly what happened. He knows he can’t beat me.

“If I have to go in there and prove it again, I will.”

Charlo, 28, won the vacant WBC title with an eighth round stoppage of John Jackson three years ago and successfully defended the belt three times against Charles Hatley, Erickson Lubin and Austin Trout before running into Harrison.

The 28-year-old Harrison had previously challenged Jarrett Hurd for the IBF 154-pound title in February 2017. In a competitive fight, Harrison was eventually stopped in the ninth frame.

Against Charlo, Harrison lifted to another level and believes he can deliver the same result in the rematch.

“I plan on doing the exact same thing to Jermell that I did in December,” Harrison said. “I’m going to get the win, and then I don’t want to hear any more crying or excuses!”