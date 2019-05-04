Wladimir Klitschko weighing up $76 million ring return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed talks are underway to lure former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko out of his two-year retirement.

The Ukrainian has reportedly been offered $76 million from streaming service DAZN to return to the ring.

Klitschko hasn’t been seen in a prize ring since his dramatic 11th round stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua in their IBF and WBA heavyweight championship fight at Wembley Stadium in London in April 2017.

The former world champion had Joshua on the deck in the sixth and was leading on one of the scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

“I think he is looking at it. Nothing is happening at the moment,” Hearn said in an interview with iFL TV. “DAZN have spoken to him. We’d love him back, I love Klitschko. I think he is great, but we will see.”

Klitschko recently hinted on social media that he is considering a return when he posted an image on Twitter thanking Joshua for their fight two years ago.

“Although, I didn’t win the titles on April 29th 2017, for me, it was one of my best days in my long boxing career (so far),” Klitschko wrote.

“Thanks Anthony Joshua for being the perfect opponent and part of my obsession to become a champion again! #obsessed”

Joshua is scheduled to return to the ring on June 1 when he makes his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York against late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 29-year-old Californian was drafted in to face Joshua after original opponent Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller failed a drug test conducted by VADA.

Ruiz Jr has lost just once, a disputed majority decision to Joseph Parker in a fight for the vacant WBO heavyweight title in Auckland, New Zealand in December 2016.