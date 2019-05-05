Andy Ruiz Jr unfazed by Anthony Joshua’s physique

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr 32-1 (21) says he won’t be intimidated by the muscular physique of unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) when the pair meet at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The 29-year-old Californian is coming off a stoppage win over Alexander Dimitrenko last month and has only ever lost to Joseph Parker by majority decision in a fight for the vacant WBO title in December 2016.

“He’s a champion of the world,” Ruiz Jr said to Sky Sports. “There’s nothing that I can say bad about him, besides that he’s big but you know what, I’m big too and it doesn’t really [matter] how big you are in this game. I’m a big fighter, a combination fighter, so I’m here to win.

“A lot of people underestimate me, like I said, the way that I look, my appearance, but as soon as they see me throw punches…

“I’m going to pull out the upset and June 1 tune in, two big heavyweights bashing their face up, and that’s the main thing.”

Ruiz Jr stepped in as a late replacement for Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller who was scratched after failing a VADA conducted drug test for performance enhancing drugs.

Ruiz Jr insist the fight result won’t be determined by body shape.

“Anthony, don’t underestimate this little fat boy. I’m coming for you, just tune in man, you’re going down,” Ruiz Jr said.

After his recent win, Ruiz Jr has remained in the gym and revealed he quickly made himself available to fill in for Miller when promoter Eddie Hearn was looking for a new opponent.

“It means a lot. This is my opportunity, my second chance to make history, become the first Mexican heavyweight champion,” said Ruiz Jr.

“I’ve been training really hard, we haven’t stopped training. The main thing is to stay focused and stick to the game plan and get that win on June 1.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, everything that happened really fast, but I’m still excited, really happy, really blessed.

“Contacting Eddie Hearn to make the fight, I think I was pressuring him a little bit, but we got the fight done. This is what I wanted and I’m happy that we’re here.”