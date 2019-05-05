Canelo Alvarez outpoints Daniel Jacobs to unify middleweight division

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC and WBA middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) added the IBF belt to his collection with a 12-round unanimous points decision win over Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs 35-3 (29) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Alvarez controlled the early action before Jacobs came on late in the fight to earn a 115-113, 115-113, 116-112 decision.

“It was just what we thought because of the style of fight that he brings but we just did our job,” Alvarez said. “We knew he was going to be a difficult fighter but thank God we did things the right way.”

The 28-year-old Mexican was the aggressor from the opening bell, landing the harder punches while Jacobs fought from the outside while backing up.

By the middle rounds Brooklyn’s Jacobs, 32, has resorted to switch-hitting in an attempt to break Alvarez’s rhythm.

Jacobs landed his biggest punch of the fight in the ninth when a solid left hook appeared to rattle Alvarez.

“Listen, it was a hard shot. It was a hard shot and I went back to my corner but I told them, ‘No big deal, I just want to continue my fight,'” Alvarez said.

During the championship rounds Alvarez finished the stronger of the two to seal the victory on all three judges’ scorecards.

According to punch statistics Jacobs was the busier of the two landing 131 of 649 punches (20%) over 12 rounds, while Alvarez was the more accurate with 118 of 466 of blows landed (40%).

After the fight Alvarez said he only wanted the big fights and wouldn’t rule out a third bout with old rival Gennady Golovkin.

“I’m just looking for the biggest fights and the biggest challenge. That’s what I want for my next fight,” Alvarez said.

“I don’t think me and Golovkin have any unfinished business. For me it’s finished but I will fight him again if they want it and I will beat him again.”

There was a minor controversy before the bout when Jacobs missed the contracted 170-pound rehydration limit by 3.6 pounds, incurring a hefty financial penalty. Alvarez weighed in at 169-pounds on the morning of the fight.