Daniel Jacobs advised to moved up in weight by Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he would like to see Daniel Jacobs move up to the super middleweight division after his close points loss to world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Jacobs was outboxed early but came on late in the fight only to lose a unanimous decision by scores of 113-115, 113-115 and 112-116.

“I see him moving to 168,” said Hearn at the post-fight press conference.

“I think he’s had a brilliant run at 160, and obviously now with the landscape with Canelo potentially fighting GGG, if that happens, and Demetrius (Andrade) waiting in the wings with the undisputed fight, I think the time is right for Danny to move up to the 168 division.

“I think it’ll be a new challenge. I think he’ll be a new monster there, as well. If that’s what his team decides, I think that would be a wise move.”

Jacobs, 32, said he was happy with his performance.

“I feel accomplished, l feel great,” said Jacobs. “I have to go back to look at the tapes to see exactly what the judges thought. They said to me, that I was up, so I was still pushing forward because I wanted to finish strong. He’s a tremendous champion and I tip my hat to him. I gave my all out there. You’ll see Daniel Jacobs bigger and better next time.

“It definitely took me a couple rounds to get my wits about me, to figure out his rhythm, because he’s a pop shotter. He was a fast guy, very slippery. It was a great contest today, I look forward to the future. I feel like I gave enough tonight to get the victory so I’ll have to go back to the tapes to see exactly what happened.

“I didn’t feel any different. I’m just a naturally big middleweight. I made the sacrifice of coming in 173 and paying a hefty fine for it but at the end of the day, I made sacrifices. I got the short end of the stick, but to my fans, to all my survivors out there who appreciate me and my story for what I represent, I thank you.

“The journey is not over. I continue to strive for success and be the best I can be.”