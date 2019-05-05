Gennady Golovkin pans Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs “sparring match”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has offered a scathing assessment of the middleweight world title fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) and Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs 35-3 (29) on Saturday night.

WBC and WBA champion Alvarez added the IBF belt to his collection with his 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112 points decision win over Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Golovkin, who has a draw and a loss to Alvarez along with a points decision win over Jacobs, was clearly unimpressed by the fight.

“Frankly I was expecting much more. It was just really like a sparring match,” Golovkin 38-1-1 (34) told DAZN commentators. “It was a little boring because they are both high level boxers and they should give more to the boxing fans.”

In what was largely a high-level chess match, Alvarez swept the early rounds before Jacobs came on late.

Golovkin was particularly underwhelmed by Alvarez’s performance.

“I didn’t see any emotions, I didn’t see anything special. It was just a good sparring match,” Golovkin continued.

The Kazakh bomber wasn’t the only one critical of the fight. Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso admitted it could have been a better spectacle, but he laid the blame squarely at the feet of Jacobs.

“The only bad taste I leave with is that Jacobs for the twelve rounds almost fought in like a survival mode. They didn’t really come to win the fight,” Reynoso said.

“That makes it difficult to give the kind of performance and event that you want to see and also makes it difficult for Canelo to perform and do the things he wants to do. But I’m very happy at the same time because we won another title and another belt.”