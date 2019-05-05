Jerwin Ancajas destroys Ryuichi Funai in seven, Andrew Moloney next?

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas 31-1-2 (21) delivered a dominant performance to stop Japanese veteran Ryuichi Funai 31-8 (22) in seven rounds at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Filipino southpaw went to work early, peppering the challenger with sharp punches through six rounds and wobbling him at moments throughout the fight. By the fourth round Funai’s face was cut up and bloodied.

In the sixth the champion continued his assault, landing sharp combinations that kept the blood flowing from Funai’s face.

Ringside physician Gary Furness examined Funai between rounds and advised referee Ed Collantes he was unable to continue. The fight was stopped just as the bell rang to sound the seventh round. Official time of the stoppage was 0:01.

“I am dedicating this victory to my countrymen back home, the supportive Filipino community of this city, the Philippine Navy and the Marines,” said Ancajas, who was making the seventh defence of his world championship.

After the fight it was revealed Ancajas is planning to return in September with IBF number six ranked 115-pounder Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 19-0 (12) in the frame for the fight.

The 28-year-old Australian is coming off a career-best win over fellow contender Miguel Gonzalez 29-2 (6) in Chile, who his stopped with a vicious left hook in the eighth round.

The fight was slated as a WBA eliminator with the winner expected to be installed as the mandatory challenger to WBA super flyweight boss Khalid Yafai 25-0 (15). The undefeated British boxer is scheduled to defend his title against mandatory challenger Norbelto Jimenez 29-8-4 (16) on June 1, meaning a mandatory title shot for Moloney could be as far as nine months away.