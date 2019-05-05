Oscar De La Hoya has four opponents in mind for Canelo Alvarez in September

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has named four potential opponents for world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September.

Alvarez is coming off a close but clear-cut 12-round points decision over Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

De La Hoya praised Jacobs for his performance before revealing Alvarez’s next fight could be at super middleweight or even light heavyweight.

“Jacobs is an amazing competitor,” De La Hoya said at the post-fight news conference last Saturday. “I had Canelo winning by two points. Jacobs is a warrior. Canelo has many options. There’s no one he doesn’t want to face, but he has many options.

“That’s the wonderful thing about being the man in the sport of boxing, as everyone wants to fight him, whether it’s at 175, whether it’s at 160 or 168.

“He has many challengers. He never shies away from any challenge. [Gennady] Golovkin was knocking on Canelo’s door. He was right here knocking on his door. Demetrius Andrade was right here knocking on his door. [Callum] Smith is knocking on his door, and [Sergey] Kovalev is knocking on his door.

“We want to create the right scenario. Look, first things first. He has to rest up, and then we’ll huddle up and make a decision as a team.

“One thing about Canelo, he never shies away from a challenge. I feel Canelo is doing an excellent job. Who fights GGG [twice], and then fights Jacobs back-to-back-to-back?

“[Tonight] his defence was a huge factor. I loved the way Canelo moved his head in all these punches in bunches Jacobs was throwing. His combinations were lightning fast. Canelo was able to dodge them, bob and weave. I would never take anything away from Jacobs.”