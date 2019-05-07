A well respected boxing coach claims Kid Galahad won’t get another world title shot

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KID GALAHAD enters his world title challenge against Josh Warrington knowing it will be his one and only shot at becoming one of boxing’s elite, according to trainer Dominic Ingle.

The Sheffield slickster challenges for Yorkshire rival Warrington’s IBF featherweight championship at First Direct Arena Leeds on Saturday June 15.

Warrington (28-0, 6 KOs) will be making the second defence of his crown. He won his treasured belt against Lee Selby last May and then came through a war against Carl Frampton.

Galahad (26-0, 15 KOs) has struggled to get big fights and had to become mandatory contender for Warrington’s title to get his crack at the big prize.

Ingle knows his man is avoided and says: “Kid Galahad is never gonna get another chance. He has got to capitalise. It is a do or death situation for Kid Galahad.

“He is never going to get the breaks, he has never had a promoter behind him and still managed to get into the mandatory position.

“That says something about his ability and focus, determination and relentlessness. He has got the same mental make-up as Johnny Nelson.

“He has never had it easy and got in this position himself. Others we had in the gym have fallen by the wayside but he has learnt from them.

“We have had fighters who shone for a period of time like Naseem Hamed, Ryan Rhodes and to a lesser degree Junior Witter.

“They have got into the position of being a world champion, but it’s whether you can maintain it once you’re there.

“The thing with Galahad is that he has no responsibilities – he isn’t married, no children and no safety net.

“If he loses he has nowhere to go on the Sunday morning after the fight. Josh can go home have a cuddle from his wife, see his kids and think; ‘I’ve had a good run and got a few quid’. He can console himself with that.

“There will be no consolation for Kid Galahad. The only consolation for him will be waking up on Sunday morning with the belt. That is where the determination comes in.

“Everything to him is boxing he has nothing else. It is his life.”

Josh Warrington tops the bill at First Direct Arena, Leeds when he defends his IBF featherweight championship against Kid Galahad on Saturday June 15.

Jason Welborn and JJ Metcalf meet for the vacant Commonwealth super-welterweight championship.

Other fighters confirmed in action on the bill so far include Lyndon Arthur, Zelfa Barrett, Alex Dickinson, Tommy Fury, Mark Heffron, Jack McGann and Troy Williamson.

Tickets for Warrington v Galahad are available via Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£450 – Hospitality

£300 – Floor

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor/Tier

£75 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier