Callum Smith keen on Canelo Alvarez fight in the UK

WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 25-0 (18) is open to a fight against world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (25) after the popular Mexican’s unanimous points decision win over Daniel Jacobs 35-3 (29) in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Alvarez’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya flagged the 29-year-old Liverpudlian as a potential opponent at the post-fight press conference.

“Had a lot of tweets over the last couple of days regarding Canelo. If his team are serious and want to make the fight then I’m game! A big fight in the autumn sounds good to me,” Smith posted on Twitter.

Alvarez, 28, moved up in weight to knockout WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding in three rounds in December before returning to the 160-pound middleweight division.

Smith’s trainer Joe Gallagher expressed surprise that Golden Boy Promotions were interested in the bout.

“It was interesting that they put Callum Smith’s name into the hat,” Gallagher told Sky Sports. “I was surprised that they wanted to.

“I know they want to make history and they dipped their toes in at 168 before when they fought Rocky Fielding. They must be fancying moving up again, but that’s music to our ears.

“We’d welcome ‘Canelo’ Alvarez moving up and fighting Callum Smith.

“They are saying they are willing to come to the UK. I know they are saying Wembley, but I would love to see that at Anfield.

“Anfield would be absolutely packed to the rafters for that and I just think it ticks all the boxes. We would welcome ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if he wants to come over to the UK and fight. Yes, Callum Smith is the man to accommodate him.

“Can you imagine that, Callum Smith walking out to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. That’s going to be some atmosphere that, but there’s a long way to go.

“As you have seen yesterday, when I heard, I put out on social media to Robert Diaz and also Eric Gomez. Both of them have my number and if they’re serious about it, then pick up the phone and give me a call.”

Smith lifted the WBA belt from George Groves in the final of the World Boxing Super Series last September. He is expected to make his maiden title defence on the undercard of Anthony Joshua versus Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1 against an opponent to be named.