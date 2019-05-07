TwitterFacebook

Matchups Announced for Undefeated Fighters for Rumble at the Rock V

7 May 2019
Undefeated Fighters for Rumble at the Rock V
Press Release

The matches are taking shape for the fifth installment of the popular Rumble at the Rock series entitled “Night of the Undefeated” on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event is presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory.

In the 10-round main event, streaking undefeated, WBA No. 7-rated featherweight contender Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (21-0-3, 13 KOs) of Miami via Marianao, Cuba, will be looking for his second victory this year by taking on hardened veteran Glenn Porras (32-8, 20 KOs) of M’lang, Cotabato, Philippines.

In the night’s co-main event, Miami via Havana’s undefeated Livan “The Machine Gun Kid” Navarro (10-0, 7 KOs) will step up to face long-time gatekeeper Breidis Prescott (31-16, 22 KOs) of Miami via Barranquilla, Colombia in a welterweight 10-rounder. Navarro has scored KOs in seven of his last eight fights.

Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock V” cost $60, $100, $150 and $250 and are available for purchase through ticketmaster.com.

Also in action, undefeated 20-year-old Hawaiian Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (15-0, 12 KOs) will face Denver’s Robert Frankel (37-20-1, 8 KOs) in a super lightweight eight-rounder. Before suffering an injury last year, Yoon had already attained a world ranking. This will be his first fight this year.

In a “can’t miss” crowd pleaser, Cuban super middleweight Irosvani Duvergel (5-0, 3 KOs) will face power puncher Lorawnt T Nelson (5-2, 4 KOs) of Colorado.

Making his second cruiserweight battle, fan favorite “Bad” Blake Davis (1-0) from Cooper City, Fla., will look to thrill fans when he faces Quintell Thompson (2-7-1, 2 KOs) of Columbia, Mo., over four rounds.

More fights will be announced shortly. On fight night, the Hard Rock Event Center doors open at 6 p.m., and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.

