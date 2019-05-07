Tyson Fury opens up about sparring session with Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury has revealed details of an old sparring session with Anthony Joshua when the unified heavyweight champion was a young Olympic hopeful.

Joshua would go on to win the gold in the super heavyweight division at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

“We’ve had a spar before,” Fury told Showtime. “He was an amateur boxer at the time. He had a good couple of rounds. Then I started hitting him around the body.

“He was like this, lifting his legs up in the corner. There were ten people in the gym who saw him do it.

“I’m there with my hands down and flicking him, leaning out of the way. He’s coming forward with big swings. How’s he going to hit me? I said: ‘Go on then, put one on me, I’ll stand still for you’. He just can’t win. It was what it was.”

Joshua won the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight championships as a pro after Fury announced his premature retirement and abandoned the world titles he won against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

When asked about a potential match-up with Joshua, Fury referred to an early meeting with the undefeated Londoner.

“He seems pretty spirited, doesn’t he? But when I stood face-to-face with him and said, ‘Do you want to get outside?’ His a*** started flapping. He s*** himself!” Fury said.

“It doesn’t matter what weight I was at the time. I wasn’t in shape but I’d have taken him outside and kicked his c*** right in for him.

“If a man said that to me – I don’t care if I was unfit or not – he’d be outside and punched. We’d have had to have a fight. Simple. I don’t care who he is or what he is.

“But I said that to him and he didn’t want to know.”

Fury, 30, is scheduled to face Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.