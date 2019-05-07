Tyson Fury pondering retirement – again

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) has revealed he may hang up the gloves after just three more fights.

The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ is scheduled to face unbeaten but unheralded German Tom Schwarz 24-0 (16) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.

Fury plans of fighting again on September 28, meaning he could be retired as early as the end of the year.

If the 30-year-old Fury is serious about his imminent retirement, it will likely mean the highly anticipated rematch with WBC boss Deontay Wilder – who he fought to a controversial draw last December – will never happen.

A super-fight with IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua would also fall by the wayside.

“I am going to be very active this year. I am going to have three fights, then I am going to be gone,” Fury told iFL TV.

Fury recently signed a broadcast deal with ESPN in the US worth a reported £80m. That deal will likely preclude fights against Wilder and Joshua, who box on rival networks.

Meanwhile, Fury has been touted the credentials of Schwarz, who is widely regarded as an inferior opponent.

“This isn’t a routine defence. This is a dangerous hungry lion, who is coming to knock me out,” Fury said in an interview BT Sport, who broadcast his fights in the UK.

“He’s got 16 knockouts in 24 wins. I think he’s as good a boxer that’s out there, to be honest. As good as anyone out there.

“Underestimate him and I’ll be chinned for sure.”