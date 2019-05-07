Vasiliy Lomachenko approved to fight Luke Campbell for WBC lightweight title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 13-1 (10) could soon add another belt to his collection after the WBC approved his request to fight for the Mexican sanctioning body’s world title.

The Ukrainian southpaw, widely regarded as one of the best boxers on the planet pound-for-pound, would need to get past mandatory challenger Luke Campbell to claim his third world championship belt at 135-pounds.

Reigning WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia was recently elevated to “champion emeritus” status, effectively given him a pass from facing a mandatory contender but he will be required to face the winner of Lomachenko-Campbell at some stage in the future.

Garcia is coming off a 12-round drubbing at the hands of IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in March.

“The WBC board of governors has finalised the process and has determined the final ruling regarding the lightweight division status,” the WBC said in a statement.

“The WBC has accepted Vasyl Lomachenko’s petition to fight for the WBC lightweight title. A fight between mandatory challenger, Luke Campbell, from UK and multiple weight division champion, Vasyl Lomachenko, from Ukraine, with the vacant WBC lightweight championship on the line, is officially ordered.”

Campbell 20-2 (16) has won three on the trot since dropping a 12-round split decision to then-WBA champion Jorge Linares in a competitive fight in September 2017. The 31-year-old southpaw’s only other loss was a split decision to world title contender Yvan Mendy four years ago, a result he reversed last September with a wide points victory.

Lomachenko won the vacant WBO featherweight title against Gary Russell Jr in just his third professional fight five years ago, making three title defences. In 2016 he moved up to 130-pounds where he knocked out reigning WBO super featherweight champion Roman Martinez before making four defences of his crown.

Last May Lomachenko moved up in weight again, stopped evergreen veteran Jorge Linares in 10 to collect his WBA lightweight title before annexing the WBO title from Jose Pedraza in December.

Lomachenko knocked out Anthony Crolla in four rounds in April in defence of his unified lightweight crown.