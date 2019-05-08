Bantamweight champion of all time to be special VIP guest for the May 16 edition of Golden Boy DAZN 

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ruben “El Puas” Olivares, considered by many the greatest bantamweight champion of all time, will be the special VIP guest for the May 16 edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be headlined by the 10-round battle between “Ruthless” Romero Duno (19-1, 15 KOs) and Juan Antonio “Mozo” Rodriguez (30-7, 26 KOs) for the vacant NABO Lightweight Title. The fights will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation.

In a career that spanned more than 100 professional fights, Olivares had 89 victories including 79 by knockout. The Mexico City native holds the record for the most wins in unified title bouts in bantamweight history at six and compiled separate streaks of 22 and 21 consecutive knockouts. In 2003, The Ring placed him at No. 12 on their list of the greatest punchers of all time.

A member of the Boxing Hall of Fame, Olivares remains a beloved figure in his home country. After his retirement, he became a mainstream entertainment star with appearances in numerous Mexican movies. Olivares will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

See Also

In the co-main event, Manny “Chato” Robles III (17-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will defend his NABF Featherweight Title against Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round fight between two undefeated fighters.

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (14-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas will fight in an eight-round super welterweight battle.

Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-4-3, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. return in an eight-round lightweight fight.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (8-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. will battle Daniel Evangelista (20-9-2 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-1, 1 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight.

Sean “Sugar Rush” Garcia (3-0, 1 KO) of Victorville, Calif. will return in a six-round super featherweight fight.

Kevin Anton of Palmdale, Calif. will make his professional debut in a four-round welterweight fight.

Opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.

Duno vs Rodriguez is a 10-round lightweight fight for the vacant NABO Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Paco Presents and Sanman Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights will take place Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The Thursday Night Fights broadcast will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available, click here.

Tickets for the event are on sale nowand start at $25. Tickets will be available at the FantasySprings Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing onlineat www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Media interested covering Duno vs Rodriguez must be pre-approved for credentials.

Credential applications are due Monday, May 13 at 5:00 p.m. PT Click here to apply for a media credential. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Become a fan on Facebook

at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZN_USA. Follow the conversation using #DunoRodriguez, #ThursdayNightFights and #TNF.