Chris Algieri and Tommy Coyle will clash in a crossroads showdown on Saturday June 1 at Madison Square Garden, New York, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office.

Algieri (23-3 8 KOs) puts the WBO International Junior Welterweight title on the line that he landed in January with a hard fought win over Daniel Gonzalez at the Theater at MSG. The former WBO World ruler made his return to the ring on his Huntington, NY home patch in November following two and a half years out of the ring, beating Angel Hernandez over ten rounds before moving on to land the strap he defends.

Coyle (25-4 12 KOs) is fresh from his exciting US debut in Boston in October, sharing ten now trademark back-and-forth rounds with Ryan Kielczweski to win on points over ten. ‘Boom Boom’ moves up from Lightweight where he was Commonwealth king in April 2018 after stopping Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd in Liverpool inside six.

Algieri and Coyle lock horns on the undercard of Heavyweight kingpin Anthony Joshua’s USA debut against Andy Ruiz knowing that the winner will be in the frame for a potential World title shot against WBO champion and Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN star Maurice Hooker – and both men know that the stakes are high for their respective careers.

“I’m very excited to be fighting once again at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden on June 1,” said Algieri. “I know that Tommy Coyle is another tough test for me and that a victory will bring me one step closer to another World title fight.

“I’d like to thank my entire team for making this possible and for their total support of my quest to once again become a World champion.”

“I’m absolutely delighted to be boxing on such a huge event at Madison Square Garden,” said Coyle. “It’s a dream come true. Fighting in America is one thing, but fighting at the mecca of boxing against a former World Champion in Chris Algieri is just unbelievable and I’m so up for it.

“I’m expecting a Gatti vs. Ward style fight, I really am. I know how tough Chris is, you’ve only got to watch him in the Provodnikov fight, I’m not sure if he broke his eye socket or not but he just gritted his teeth and battled on. I think we’re both cut from the same cloth. It can only go one way and I think that’s a war.

“I honestly believe that this fight has come at the perfect time for me. It’s like I’m having a rebirth in my career and I’m probably performing the best I’ve ever performed in the gym. If I come through this fight successfully there could be a World title shot on the horizon for me.”

Algieri and Coyle clash on a huge night of action at Madison Square Garden where Joshua’s World title defense against Ruiz is supported by Irish sensation Katie Taylor clashing with Delfine Persoon for the undisputed Women’s World Lightweight championship – with more undercard fights to be announced shortly.

