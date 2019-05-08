Frank De Alba back to winning ways

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Frank De Alba got back in the win column by winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Ruben Dario Lopez in a super featherweight bout in front of a sold-out crowd at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

The action was promoted by King’s Promotions and Titans Boxing Promotions.

De Alba had to overcome a hard-charging Lopez, as the visitor form Argentina came out swinging wildly in the first 30 seconds of the fight. De Alba was able to fend that off, and get into a nice rhythm of boxing.

De Alba was keeping a solid distance, and work behind the jab, and befuddled Lopez throughout the rest of the contest, and won by shut out scores of 80-72 on all cards.

De Alba, who was on a two-fight losing streak, got back in the win column which upped the Reading, PA native’s record of 23-4-2. Lopez of Rosario, Argentina is 12-14-4.

In the co-feature, Erik Spring took an exciting eight-round unanimous decision over Nicholas Hernandez to win the USBF Silver Junior Middleweight Championship.

Hernandez has success early as he pressed the action and rocked Spring several times. With the crowd in a frenzy, as they cheered on the two Pennsylvania based fighters, Spring was able to turn the tide in the middle rounds as both he and Hernandez engaged in several toe-toe exchanges.

The bout was close heading into the home stretch, and Spring needed them bad as his work over the final six-minutes was the difference of the fight as he took all three cards by 77-75 scores.

Spring of Reading, PA is 13-2-1. Hernandez of Lebanon, PA is 9-4-1.

Jonathan Torres of Bethlehem, PA won a four-round unanimous decision over Jerrod Miner in a bantamweight fight.

Scores were 40-36 twice for Torres, and is now 3-0. Miner of Philadelphia falls to 1-5-2.

Martino Jules won a six-round unanimous decision over Danny Flores to win the ABO Junior Featherweight title.

Jules of Allentown, PA won by shutout tallies of 60-54 on all cards, and is now 6-0. Flores of Mexico City is 15-16.

Rasheed Johnson stopped Ricky Nuno at the end of round four of their scheduled six-round welterweight fight.

Johnson set everything up off of his jab, and he was able to pretty much do what he wanted until the corner of Nuno had enough and pulled the plug on the fight at the end of the 4th frame.

Johnson of Philadelphia is 6-2 with two knockouts. Nuno of Bethlehem is 2-3.

In a wild bantamweight fight, Yeuri Andujar had to get off the deck twice to eek out a six-round majority decision over Edgar Cortes.

Andujar was decked in round two, and each guy traded knockdowns in round three. Each fighter took control of the fight at different stages of the bout, that produced several furious exchanges.

The sell out crowd voiced their disapproval with the outcome which read 57-56 for Andujar on two cards, and 56-56.

Andujar of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic is now 4-1. Cortes of Vineland, New Jersey is 6-5-1.

Recent King’s Promotions signee Janelson Figueroa Bocachica stopped Gabor Gorbics a the end of round three of their scheduled eight-round welterweight fight.

Bocachica bloodied the nose of Gorbics in round two, and continued the onslaught for another round, until the ringside doctor stopped the bout before the 4th frame.

Bocachica of Detroit is 14-0 with 10 knockouts. Gorbics of Budapest, Hungary is 26-17.

Radzhab Butaev won a six-round unanimous decision over Silverio Ortiz in a welterweight fight.

Butaev of Brooklyn, New York won by scores of 59-54 and 58-55 twice, and is now 12-0. Ortiz of Merida, Mexico is 37-25.

Khainell Wheeler made a successful pro debut by stopping George Sheppard at 2:47 of the 1st round of their super middleweight bout.

Wheeler of Bethlehem is 1-0 with one knockout. Sheppard of Norfolk, Virginia is 1-8-1.

