Hughie Fury’s next fight announced, available on free-to-air TV

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hennessy Sports, Channel 5 and Infinitum, in association with VIP Promotions, are delighted to announce that former World Heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury will make his long awaited return to the ring on Saturday 25th May at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5.

In the headline attraction the Manchester star will take on the undefeated Canadian Chris “The Natural” Norrad in a twelve round International Heavyweight contest, supported by rising star Alex Dilmaghani in an International Super-Featherweight contest and undefeated female sensation Savannah Marshall.

Fury has his first fight since his loss to Kubrat Pulev last October when he pushed the Bulgarian the full twelve rounds in Sofia – despite not been able to see out of his left eye from a cut in the second round – but lost on the judges scorecards. He will be aiming to return to the same destructive form that took him to the British title in May last year when he smashed Sam Sexton in five rounds.

This will be Fury’s first fight back in his home city of Manchester since his WBO World title challenge against Joseph Parker in September 2017 that ended controversially when many felt that Fury had beaten the New Zealander.

The 24-year-old, trained by father Peter, still has plenty of time on his side and aims to get back into World title contention, but first he must deal with Norrad from Boiestown, New Brunswick, who has amassed a perfect record of 17 wins, no losses and eight knockouts.

Fury said, “I can’t wait to get back into the ring in my home city of Manchester, I’ve missed fighting there and you can’t beat home support. It’s back to the drawing board, I know what I’ve got to do. The ambition to become World Champion is still burning fiercer than ever inside me and I believe that I will get there. It all starts again on the 25th May when I take on the unbeaten Norrad from Canada. It’s a crucial fight for me live on Channel 5 with millions watching and I know that a knockout performance will get the ball rolling again.”

Peter Fury added, “This is Hughie’s opportunity to show that he’s back and means business. We’ve been working very hard in the gym since the Pulev fight and we’re ready to go again. We need Hughie back to his best like he was against Sexton to really get his feet back on the comeback trail and banging on the door for a world title shot.”

Chief support on the card features the exciting and highly-avoided Alex Dilmaghani from Worthing, Sussex, who takes on the Czech Republic’s hardened Martin Parlagi. The 27-year-old southpaw has 18 wins and just one very early career points loss on his record and for the last five years has been plying his trade in Canada and Mexico – where he was Juan Manuel Marquez’s sparring partner for the Manny Pacquiao fights. He’s now ready to show just what he can do back on home soil as he pushes to get himself in contention for a world title opportunity.

One of the most exciting female boxers on the scene, the hard-hitting Savannah Marshall, makes her return to the ring as she edges closer to challenge for a World title. Marshall created history when in 2012 she become the first ever British female to win gold at the World Championship in China.

Also trained by Peter Fury, the 27-year-old from Hartlepool captured her first pro title last October when she defeated Yanina Orozco in Sofia to capture the Vacant WBA Intercontinental Super-Middleweight crown. Then in November she destroyed Klaudia Vigh in two rounds in Manchester to take her record to a perfect 5-0 with three knockouts.

A cracking trade fight on the card sees Skelsmerdale’s Steve Brogan defend his Central Area Lightweight Championship when he collides with Glossop rival Adam Hague.

Completing the card will be Ellesmere Port super-lightweight Matty Fagan, unbeaten Middleweight welterweight Connor Lynch and Liverpool featherweight Marcel Braithwaite.

Promoter Mick Hennessy said, “I’m delighted to partner with Channel 5, Infinitum and VIP Promotions for this show and it’s great to have Hughie back on the road towards the world title. I believe that he can be one of the very best heavyweights in the division and he has the tools, ability and youth on his side to become World Champion. He’s got an unbeaten fighter in Norrad in front of him and he’ll be coming over here up for the challenge and looking to cause an upset in defeating Hughie on his return. I’m really excited with the up-and-coming talent Alex Dilmaghani and believe that he could be a huge star and the talented and world class Savannah Marshall, is back in action and she is certainly one to watch. Finally, the show is backed up with Brogan versus Hague for the Central Area Lightweight title and Matty Fagan, Conor Lynch and Marcel Braithwaite on the undercard to make this a great night of boxing for the supporters.”

Tickets priced at £40 & £70 are available from http://vipboxing.tv/shop/vip-tickets/hughie-fury-saturday-25th-may-victoria-warehouse/ and 01942 874 241