Warfare Sports Inaugural Broadcast This Friday Night from Philadelphia

This Friday night, boxing’s newest digital platform will steam it’s inaugural event as Warfare Sports will present an outstanding night of boxing from the fighting city of Philadelphia.

The fights can be seen on www.warfaresports.com at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

The Show, which is promoted by King’s Promotions will originate from The 2300 Arena.

In the main event, rising and undefeated super middleweight, Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Antowyan Aikens (13-6-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round bout.

“We are thrilled to be streaming this card from a great fight town like Philadelphia,” said Jesse Carstairs, CEO of Warfare Sports. “We are excited to bring this show with some terrific fighters in our 1st event, and we will be announcing our schedule of nothing but high-quality events very shortly.”

Also featured on Friday night will be super middleweight Brandon Robinson (12-2, 9 KOs) taking on DeVaun Lee (10-5-1, 5 KOs)

Undefeated super bantamweight Raeese Aleem (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on Ramiro Robles (15-8-2, 9 KOs) in a eight-round bout. See Below the featured video on Raeese Aleem.

Opening up the program will be Super featherweight Alycia Baumgardner (6-1, 4 KOs) will be featured on the webcast against 31-fight veteran Gabriella Mezei in a six-round contest

The action will be called by International Boxing Hall of Famer Al Bernstein and Marc Abrams.

This Friday event will be available on www.warfaresports.com . The downloadable app, Roku, Apple, Android, Amazon Fire and Smart TV will be available soon.

For more information on Warfare Sports, contact Jesse Carstairs at 917-912-2892 or jesse@warfaresports.com