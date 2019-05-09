Daniel Dubois dismisses claims Nathan Gorman beat him up in sparring ahead of London clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Daniel Dubois 11-0 (10) has laughed off claims from Nathan Gorman 16-0 (11) that he beat him up in sparring.

Dubois will clash with Gorman at The O2 in London on July 13 for the British heavyweight title.

Gorman claimed he dominated their sparring session when the pair were amateurs in the GB squad.

“To be honest, that’s looking back,” Dubois, 21, said to the Mirror. “I don’t know what he’s talking about. That’s gone now. I’m a different fighter now. I’m a different person now and that won’t affect what will happen on fight night.

“I will take on whoever is put in front of me and I have to come through it. That’s how it’s been so far.

“I’m confident in my own ability. I’ve got what it takes to beat all the guys out there. It’s about being focused on myself and getting in the ring and performing.”

The 22-year-old Gorman remembers the sparring session very differently and said he had no hesitation in turning down a slot on Tyson Fury’s undercard in Las Vegas to face his domestic rival.

“I felt like I never lost a round when we sparred,” Gorman said. “We were on the GB team for two years and did around 300 rounds and I feel like I never lost one.

“As much as I would have loved to have boxed on Tyson’s undercard in Las Vegas, this was a no-brainer.

“I always said I would fight him and as soon as the call came, I took it.

“Our profiles and the timing is right. You look at Amir Khan and Kell Brook and see a fight that has been overcooked. I think we’ve got this at the right time. It could go on to be a trilogy, if it’s a barnstormer, why not.”