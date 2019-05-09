Emanuel Navarrete vs Isaac Dogboe: Repeat or Revenge?

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 26-1 (22) is confident of retaining his world championship when he meets Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe 20-1 (14) in an immediate rematch of their December brawl at the Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona this Saturday night.

Reflecting on their first fight, the 24-year-old Mexican said it was a dream come true.

“It was a surreal moment when they announced me as the new champion,” said Navarrete of his 12-round world title winning effort at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

“I was very happy to meet my goal, and now I am ready to defend the title successfully. It motivates me to know that the first fight was so good that everyone wants an immediate rematch.”

The rematch is part of a world title doubleheader that will also feature an all-Mexican war between reigning WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt 35-1 (31) and former champion Francisco Vargas 25-1-2 (18).

“This is a very attractive card,” continued Navarrete. “Many good fighters will be in action and you can’t ask for anything better than two world title rematches. I’m going to try and give the fans a big knockout win.”

Dogboe, 24, has insisted his subpar showing against Navarrete the first time around was due to a poor training camp and insists he is in peak condition for the rematch.

“Navarrete couldn’t knock me out when I was at my worst, and now am I at my best,” the proud Ghanaian said. “I am a much more fit boxer this time around, and it is my mission to become world champion once again. The ‘Royal Storm’ is back.

“I have fought in Arizona before (first-round KO over Hidenori Otake in Glendale), and the fans there are tremendous. I know a lot of Mexican fans will be in attendance to see Navarrete, but I am coming for my title. He’s a nice guy and a great champion, but this is about redemption for me. I am ready to go to war.

“I don’t see this as a distance fight. I am came coming for the knockout and to regain my title in spectacular fashion.”