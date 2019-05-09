Josh Taylor dismisses the Freddie Roach factor ahead of Ivan Baranchyk fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Josh Taylor 14-0 (12) has dismissed the Freddie Roach factor ahead of his world title challenge against IBF junior welterweight champion Ivan Baranchyk 19-0 (12) at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on May 18.

The 26-year-old Baranchyk, who won the vacant IBF strap against Anthony Yigit of Sweden in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS), only started training with Roach eight weeks ago.

And despite the famed American trainer working with some of the sport’s biggest names including Manny Pacquiao, Taylor believes Roach will not have had enough time to impose his signature style on the Belarusian.

“I was a massive fan of Pacquiao, he was my hero,” Taylor said to The Evening Times. “But Baranchhyk having Freddie Roach in his corner doesn’t bother me. I think he has too many fighters to be concentrating on one fighter at a time. He hasn’t been able to give Baranchyk enough time, the kind of time it would need to beat a fighter like myself.

“So having Freddie Roach in his corner is irrelevant. He only joined him eight weeks ago. And having a brand-new trainer, for only eight weeks for your first defence of a world title, is not the best of the moves.

“How well does he really know Baranchyk? How well does he know he works? I’m not bothered, I really am not fazed at all. I don’t think it will have any bearing on the fight. Eight weeks with a new trainer for your first defence against a fighter like myself, I don’t think it is a great move.”

The fight between Taylor and Baranchyk will serve as the semi-final of the WBSS with the winner to face WBA champion Regis Prograis 24-0 (20) in the tournament final.

“I think Baranchyk’s only chance is to come forward and have a go from the get-go, the first bell,” said Taylor.

“He is going to come out swinging to try to get me to come out and have a fight on his terms. But I am smart enough and I believe I can outfight him anyway.

“And if he tries to box me, I don’t think he has any chance of outboxing me.”