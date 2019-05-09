Miguel Berchelt and Francisco Vargas ready to go to war again

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 35-1 (31) and Francisco ‘El Bandido’ Vargas 25-1-2 (18) will go to war in a rematch of their thrilling January 2017 battle won by Berchelt via 11th-round knockout when the pair square off again at the Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona this Saturday night.

“The people of Tucson and watching on ESPN are in for a great show. Vargas and I fought a great fight back in 2017, and our 2019 rematch will be no different. We are proud Mexican warriors who leave it all in the ring,” Berchelt said.

“You will see the same ‘Alacran’ from the first fight with Vargas. I will enter the ring with a lot of desire to win and defend my title. I will defend this belt with everything that I have. This belt belongs to me.

See Also

“The strategy is the same, which is to go out there to solve the problem that Vargas represents. I will leave it all in the ring. I will give all my heart to this battle.

“Every time the ‘Alacran’ fights, it’s a guarantee that the fans will see a knockout.”

The 27-year-old Mexican is planning on moving up in weight if victorious to challenge unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 13-1 (10).

“That is the fight we want. We want big challenges, without a doubt. I’d love to fight Lomachenko,” Berchelt said.

Victory is no guarantee for Berchelt, with Vargas saying he is better prepared this time around.

“I’ve been patient. I’ve been waiting for this fight for two years and now it’s finally here,” said Vargas, 24.

“It’s going to be a war. I did a few different things in preparation for this fight. I worked on different strategies, but we’ll see how the fight goes.

“You know, when two Mexicans get into the ring, they leave everything behind. My goal is to reclaim the world title.”