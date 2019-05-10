Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) believes Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) is actively avoiding a rematch with him after the British heavyweight was dropped twice in their epic 12-round fight in Los Angeles last December.

In a conference call with journalists on Thursday ahead of his title defence against Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) in New York on May 18, Wilder reaffirmed his willingness to fight Fury again after their draw at the staples Center.

The WBC ordered an immediate rematch but the fight was nixed when Fury signed a multi-fight broadcast deal with ESPN. Wilder fights on Showtime.

See Also

Fury will now face unbeaten but unheralded German Tom Schwarz 24-0 (16) in Las Vegas on June 15.

“Fury knows his real reason for not fighting me. That’s why he signed the contract with ESPN. He didn’t want that fight,” Wilder said.

In their thrilling first encounter Wilder, trailing on the cards, dropped Fury in the ninth and again in the 12th to escape with a disputed draw.

“I whooped Fury, I was the aggressor,” Wilder said. “The highlight of the first fight was me knocking Fury down. Tyson don’t want me; he knows I gave him a concussion. I understand why he made the decision he did.

“I hurt Tyson Fury very badly. I gave him a concussion. This man had memory loss. And that’s not healthy. So, if he needs a warm-up or a tune-up to get some of his marbles back, go do it. Take as many warm-ups as you need.

“He says he’s got three more fights. And those fights will lead up to me. And this time I’m going to finish it. So go get healthy. Because I want the best Tyson Fury when the time comes.”

Wilder insisted the fight would eventually happen and called on fans to be patient.

“The excitement is back in the heavyweight division,” he continued. “The fire is lit. I ask people to be patient. It will all work together and get the main fight you want to see. Everyone’s still in the discussion.

“The fans of boxing, I say, I the big fights will happen.”