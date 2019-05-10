Jarrett Hurd and Julian Williams confident of victory in junior middleweight title clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified WBA and IBF 154-pound world champion Jarrett ‘Swift’ Hurd 23-0 (16) and leading contender Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams 26-1-1 (16) are both confident of victory heading into their highly-anticipated clash at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia this Saturday night.

The 28-year-old Hurd who hails from Accokeek in Maryland will be fighting in his own backyard for the first time as world champion.

“I feel great right now. I’m here in my city. This is where I wanted to bring the fight. Only two more days. I’m ready and I can’t wait,” said Hurd, who defeated Tony Harrison for the vacant IBF title in February 2017 and claimed the WBA strap in April the following year against Erislandy Lara.

“I have to treat it like any other fight. When I go out there and do what I know how to do best, I always get the win.

“Julian Williams is going to come on top of his game, but a graceful Jarrett Hurd is a bad night for anyone.”

The 29-year-old Williams from Philadelphia said he had the best camp of his career and that he is willing to pull out all the stops to secure victory.

“We had a really good camp. It was easily one of the best I ever had,” Williams said.

“I’m not worried about his fans. I’m just focused on what I have to do in the ring Saturday night.

“Every fight is a stepping-stone for the next chapter. I’ve just been trying to win and get back to this position. I’m coming to win this however I have to win.”