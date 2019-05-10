Jonathan Rice to Face Arslanbek Makhmudov for the Vacant WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rising heavyweight Jonathan Rice (10-3-1, 6 KOs) will take on the toughest test of his career when he battles undefeated rising prospect, Arslanbek Makhmudov (7-0, 7 KOs) on May 11, 2019, from the Montreal Casino in Canada. The 10-round main event is being promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management.

Here is what Rice, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, had to say about training, his matchup and more:

On his upcoming matchup with Arslanbek Makhmudov:

“This is a very difficult fight but I’m up for the challenge. He has tremendous power in both hands so I must execute the game plan we have in place. I have power in both hands myself so it’s going to be a very entertaining fight to say the least. These are the type of fights I must take to further my career.”

On his training camp with coach Wayne McCullough:

“I’ve made a lot of sacrifices during this training camp. I’ve got the best sparring possible with top guys in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Wayne and I have been working great since we got together three fights ago. I’m going to be showcasing all the stuff we’ve been working on in camp. All the hard work is about to pay off.”

On what a win against Makhmudov will do for his career:

“A victory against Makhmudov will sky rocket me up the rankings. He’s considered one of the top prospects in the heavyweight division. Many doors will open up for my career with a win.”

On fighting in Canada for the first time:

“I know it’s going to be a hostile crowd going into his backyard but I’m up for the challenge. To be great in this sport you must take risks. From what I’ve seen, the boxing fans in Canada are great. It’s going to be fun fighting I front of that big crowd.”