Ultimate Boxxer weights revealed at sold out tournament

Ultimate Boxxer are delighted to announce that tomorrow night’s event UB III, sponsored by MansionBet, at The Indigo at The O2 is now SOLD OUT!

Every ticket has gone ahead of the third instalment of the one night elimination tournament in the hard-hitting middleweight division and the only way to see the action now is exclusively live on BT Sports, BT Sports’ You Tube channel – available to anyone to watch for free – and the dedicated boxing channel BoxNation.

The Ultimate Boxxers weighed-in officially today at The Indigo ahead of their showdowns tomorrow night that will see one man crowned the Ultimate Boxxer and walk away with a large share of the £50,000 prize money and Golden Robe.

Quarter-Final 1

Kaan Hawes 159lb (11st 5lb 8oz)

v

Kieron Conway 161lb (11st 7lb 8oz)

Quarter-Final 2

Tey Lynn Jones 161lb 8oz (11st 7lbs 8oz)

v

Derrick Osaze 160lb (11st 6lb 8oz)

Quarter-Final 3

Sean Philips 160lb 8oz (11st 6lb 8oz)

v

Josh Groombridge 161lb (11st 8lb)

Quarter-Final 4

Joe Hurn 162lb (11st 8lbs)

v

Grant Dennis 160lb (11st 6lb 8oz)

UNDERCARD

Shakan Pitters 187lb 10oz (13st 5lb 10oz)

v

Dmitrij Kalinovskij 199lb 10oz (14st 3lb 10oz)

Idris Virgo 166lb 8oz (11st 12lb 8oz)

v

Rene Molik 165lb 10oz (11st 11lb 10oz)

An action packed undercard will see the return of the highly-rated and undefeated Light-Heavyweight talent and UB II winner Shakan Pitters and unbeaten super-middleweight prospect Idris Virgo who is out to prove to critics he is more than just a reality star.

ULTIMATE BOXXER III