Undefeated Super Bantamweight Raeese Aleem Returns tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philly

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Raeese Aleem (13-0, 7 KOs), who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, returns to the ring this Friday, May 10, 2019, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Aleem will battle Mexico’s Ramiro Robles (15-8-2, 9 KOs) in an 8-round bout promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions. The fights can be seen on www.warfaresports.com at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

Aleem, who is trained by former two-time world champion, Bones Adams and veteran trainer Brandon Woods, is well prepared going into this fight. After his last fight fell through, Aleem, who has been training at the Prince Ranch Boxing facility in Las Vegas, feels he’s more then ready for this fight.

“I’ve been grinding hard in the gym for a fight that fell through last month, so I’m in great shape going into this fight,” said Aleem. “Robles is a tough fighter from Mexico that I know will be coming forward. This is the type of fight that I feel will be crowd pleasing to those watching. I consider myself a volume boxer-puncher who is always throwing a lot of blows. You’ll never see me in a boring fight, and I plan on letting my hands go this Friday against Robles.”

“Raeese Aleem is an incredibly talented fighter with a tremendous amount of upside,” said manager Greg Hannley, of Prince Ranch Boxing. “He’s working his way up the rankings with solid wins against good fighters. Marshall is doing a great job promoting Raeese and I can see him fighting for a regional title by the end of the year.”

“I’ve been working with Raeese for about a year now and he’s one of the hardest working fighters I have in the gym,” stated lead trainer Bones Adams. “Not only does he work hard, he can fight as well. He’s got the talent and work ethic to become a world champion if he continues on this path.”