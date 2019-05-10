Watch Bolton’s biggest boxing show in 20 years for free

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

“This weekend’s show is probably the biggest we’ve done in 20 years,” said promoter Steve Wood, ahead of VIP Promotions Bolton show at the Whites Hotel this Saturday (May 11).

The card – which will be shown LIVE AND FREE on vipboxing.tv – is co-headlined by local fighters Jack Cullen and Jack Flatley, both taking part in English Title fights. Flatley takes on Shropshire’s Craig Morris for the English Light-Middleweight Title, while Cullen gets Yorkshire’s Jack Sellars for the Middleweight version of the belt. And, in addition to the two terrific bill-toppers, the undercard is stacked with competitive matches.

“I’m really looking forward to this show,” said Wood. “Aside from the two headlining title fights, we’ve got seven six-rounders on the undercard which will all be really good fights.

See Also

“Unbeaten James Moorcroft is fighting Jake Best who’s got a 6-2 winning record. Considering James has come from the white-collar circuit and has no amateur experience, he’s getting better every fight, but this will be a real test for him.

“Kane Gardner has got Ben Fields, and you won’t want to miss this one – you could put this fight in a phone box! This fight is worth the entrance fee alone.

“Matthew Hatton’s big punching cruiserweight Damian Chambers is on the bill. He’s on a roll of stopping people and is always in an exciting fight.

“Kyle Lomotey gets a real test in William Warburton. If you’re not on your game against Warburton, you lose – and he always comes to win on our VIP shows.

“Former Commonwealth champion Luke Blackledge has been sparring Billy Joe Saunders, so he’s in good shape and it’s important he gets a win this weekend.

“Andrew Fleming will be stepping up against Troy James. It’s a great fight for Andrew. We’ve had Troy on a few of our shows, and he gave Terry Flanagan a good test a few years ago. Andrew will have to be on his game, in just his sixth fight, to beat Troy.

“Then there’s the headline fights. Jack Flatley against Craig Morris will develop into a tasty fight. Morris was actually beating Scott Fitzgerald until he walked onto one in the tenth round. So, to win this English Title, Jack’s going to have to perform to his best, and I believe he will. He’s out of contract with Frank Warren, they’ve not renewed it, and I’m hoping on Saturday he will prove they’ve made an error.

“Jack Cullen gets a late replacement in Jack Sellars, and Sellars is a tough guy. With Cullen’s height and reach, I expect him to get a good start before he gets in the trenches. Cullen likes to have a fight though and this will be a barnstormer.

“If you can’t get along, and there’s not many tickets left, then tune into vipboxing.tv to watch it live and free because it’s as good as any of the TV shows that have been on this year.”

Steve Wood video interview (do feel free to embed for use on your own website): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmZWl091erg

VIP Promotions presents an evening of boxing at the Bolton Whites Hotel on May 11th. Headlining will be Bolton’s Jack Cullen fighting for the English Middleweight Title versus Jack Sellars, and Bolton’s Jack Flatley taking on Craig Morris for the English Light-Middleweight Belt.

Also appearing will be Darwen’s Luke Blackledge; Wigan’s James Moorcroft and Andrew Fleming; Leigh’s Kyle Lomotey; Beswick’s Kane Gardner; Oldham’s Jack Kilgannon; and Dukinfield’s Damian Chambers.

Tickets priced at £35 (general), £60 (ringside) are available from all boxers, or at vipboxing.tv

The show will also be streamed live and free at vipboxing.tv

Keep updated on VIP Promotions’ news by visiting vipboxing.tv or follow on Twitter @vipboxing and Facebook.