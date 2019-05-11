Dominic Breazeale: “Deontay Wilder has no fundamental skills”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) has delivered a scathing assessment of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39).

The 33-year-old Breazeale, a former quarterback at Alhambra High, Mt. SAC and Northern Colorado, panned Wilder’s skillset ahead of their heavyweight title fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in May 18.

“I don’t see any fundamental skills,” said Breazeale in a conference call with journalist to promote the fight.

“I don’t see any successes on his part. He’s been champ for about four years. He hasn’t grown, he hasn’t changed. Yeah, he’s got a big right hand, but don’t we all in the heavyweight division? We’ve all got knockout power.

“I think I’m walking into a fight where I’m the more skilled, more athletic and bigger, stronger guy.”

The 33-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ laughed off the criticism.

“I mean, that’s what every opponent I’ve faced has said,” said Wilder, who is coming off a 12-round draw against Tyson Fury in Las Angeles last December.

“Every one of them. If it’s been 10 years, for 10 years they’ve been saying the same thing. And for 10 years, what have I been doing? I’m still here, I’m still a champion.”

Wilder said he is used to criticism from fighters who are yet to face him, but insisted that his opponents quickly change their tune once they are in the ring with him.

“They will tell you, ‘This man is not what you think he is,’” said Wilder, who hails from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “But it’s good that people think that way. Simple-minded people like him (Breazeale) think that way.”