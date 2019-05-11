Eddie Hearn pushes for Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas fight to be for interim WBC title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is pushing for Dillian Whyte’s upcoming fight against Oscar Rivas to be sanctioned for the interim WBC heavyweight title.

WBC number one Whyte 25-1 (18) will clash with Canada-based Colombian Rivas 26-0 (18) at the O2 Arena in London on July 20. Rivas is the WBC number 10 contender.

“Dillian Whyte was ordered to Dominic Breazeale for the interim WBC title with the winner facing Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury immediately with no intervening bouts,” Hearn said to iFL TV.

“Tyson Fury pulled out of the ordered fight with Deontay Wilder and we believe that Dillian Whyte should now be mandatory for the winner, or should be mandatory anyway. But after Breazeale and Wilder was made, Dillian Whyte should be the mandatory for the winner.”

Hearn made the comments after the Mexican sanctioning body order Whyte to face WBC number two Tyson Fury in an official eliminator.

“I think where the Tyson Fury thing came from was, they came back and said ‘we can order you against Tyson Fury in a final eliminator’. We said he can’t because [Fury’s] not going to take the fight. It’s a 50-50 split. He just pulled out of the Deontay Wilder fight. He’s not going to take a Dillian Whyte fight,” Hearn continued.

“So we made the Oscar Rivas fight and we said ‘that’s a fight that should be a final eliminator for the [WBC] world title’. It’s about the sixth guy in the top 10 that Dillian Whyte has challenged from the top 15. He’s been number one with the WBC for what, 400, 500 days? It’s something like 500 days.

“It’s like what’s the hold up? So now we’ve put a new proposal together for the WBC saying ‘Now look, he’s defending his [WBC] Silver title, he’s obviously number one, this is another guy [Rivas] in the top 10 he’s fighting, please, can you make this one for the interim [WBC] world title and the mandatory position?’.

“We’re basically trying to find a resolution that keeps everyone happy. There’s a lot of momentum with people speaking out for Dillian online and supporting him, saying ‘This isn’t fair’. This is a guy who has dedicated himself to the WBC. He’s turned down other eliminators with governing bodies. He’s actually turned down a fight with AJ [Anthony Joshua] because he’s mandatory with the WBC.

“He’s been number one for 500 days. Give him his chance. It’s very frustrating. I have a lot of respect for Mauricio Sulaiman. This is a situation that has spun out of control. It’s time to act. It’s time to give Dillian Whyte a fair crack of the whip for everything he’s done in his career and everything he’s done for and with the WBC. So I’m confident they’ll agree to make that fight [Whyte vs Rivas] for the interim [WBC heavyweight] title and hopefully Dillian Whyte becomes mandatory.

“When that happens, he’s fighting two months after Deontay Wilder. So Maybe Wilder can have another one. But he [Whyte] must be mandatory and if he beats Rivas, he deserves to be mandatory.”