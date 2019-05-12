Emanuel Navarrete demolishes Isaac Dogboe in rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 27-1 (23) dominated and then stopped former titleholder Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe 20-2 (14) in 12-rounds at the Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday night.

The fight was an immediate rematch of Navarrete’s title-winning effort over 12-rounds against Dogboe at New York’s Madison Square Garden last December.

The 24-year-old Navarrete spent little time feeling out his opponent, instead picking up where he left off in the first fight. Working off the jab from the outside and mixing in right hands, left hooks and uppercuts, Navarrete rocked Dogboe early and often. As early as the third round the popular Ghanaian appeared to be on unsteady legs.

“I’m very surprised he could take so many hard shots,” said Navarrete. “He landed some hard shots as well.”

Things got worse for Dogboe with each progressive round. In the sixth Navarrete pummelled Dogboe around the ring, sending him crashing into the ropes and earning him a mandatory eight-count.

With his five-inch height advantage Navarrete was able to pick off the 5-foot-2 Dogboe from the outside, nailing him with hard counterpunches every time he closed the distance.

Navarrete slowed down a little in the later rounds but still won them convincingly before stepping on the gas in the ninth frame and battering Dogboe from pillar to post, prompting father and trainer Paul Dogboe to threaten to stop the fight if his son didn’t respond.

The one-sided beatdown continued into the championship rounds until a right hand from Navarrete dropped an exhausted Dogboe in the 12th and final round of the fight. Although the challenger made it to his feet and beat the count, Paul Dogboe decided his son had had enough punishment for the night. The official time of the stoppage was 2:02.

“I came in with a right thumb injury,” revealed Navarrete after the fight. “I fought through it and hurt it on several occasions. You saw me shake it at the end, but I got the victory which is what matters most.”

Next up the young champion from Mexico wants to fight more of the big names in the 122-pound division.

“I don’t need to go looking for anyone. The real men in this division know where they can find me. You want my belt? Come and get it,” Navarrete said.

Meanwhile Dogboe said he is considering a move up in weight to the 126-pound featherweight division.

“Right now, I’d like to let everyone be aware that the super bantamweight division is very challenging for me to make weight,” said Dogboe, 24.

“My next fight will be at featherweight. I believe I will be much stronger at that weight. It’s a struggle to make 122.”