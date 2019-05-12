Miguel Berchelt forces Francisco Vargas to quit on his stool after six

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 36-1 (32) retained his world title with a sixth-round stoppage of old foe Francisco ‘El Bandido’ Vargas 25-2-2 (18) at the Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday night.

The Mexican duo went to war but Berchelt’s power shots were the difference, busting up Vargas’s face and forcing the fight to be called at the halfway point.

The fight was a rematch of their January 2017 world title contest at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California that was won by Berchelt by KO11.

“He gave me my first opportunity for a world title so it is only fair I give him a shot to win it back. But his corner did the right thing when they kept him from taking more punishment,” said Berchelt after the fight.

The 34-year-old Vargas conceded it was the right result, with trainer Joel Diaz waving the white flag at the end of the sixth round.

“My trainer did what he was supposed to. He stepped in to protect me,” said Vargas.

The 27-year-old champion once again proved to be too young, too strong and too powerful the former champion, cutting Vargas on the bridge of the nose with a punch in the third frame.

As the rounds progressed Vargas’s face got worse as Berchelt’s heavy hands swelled and distorted his features.

Berchelt has now stopped 14 of his last 15 opponents since his lone professional loss to Luis Eduardo Florez, 15-1 (13) at the time, in Mexico five years ago.

According to the Arizona Commission, Berchelt scooped $600,000 for the bout while Vargas collected a purse of $150,000.