Dominic Breazeale promises to knockout Deontay Wilder

Dominic Breazeale 21-1 (18) is confident he has the power to score a shocking upset of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) when the pair clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 18.

The 33-year-old Californian has scored three stoppage victories – including a fifth-round knockout of highly-regarded prospect Izugabe Ugonoh – since his lone career loss to reigning IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua three years ago.

“I want to impress the world. I want to impress the boxing community with a big knockout,” Breazeale said to Sky Sports. “When I say big knockout one where my right hand, my left hand is going to make contact and he goes out. Doesn’t get back up.”

Breazeale insists that the boxing world is sick of Wilder and says he plans on ending the outspoken Alabaman’s career.

“Nobody no longer wants to see Deontay Wilder as WBC heavyweight champion,” Breazeale said.

“I think he finds it humbling and I think it ends his career, it retires him. A guy like Wilder, the surrounding that he has, he’s not used to being down in the dumps and being a depressed individual.

“I think it cripples him, it sends him into some type of a depression and he never comes back to fight again.”

Wilder was last in action in December when he had to settle for a draw against Tyson Fury. In that fight the 33-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ overcame an early deficit to knockdown Fury in the ninth and 12th rounds to salvage his title.

Breazeale remains unimpressed by Wilder’s skillset.

“I’m the more skilled, more athletic and bigger, stronger guy,” Breazeale said. ”I don’t see any fundamental skills. He’s been champion for about four years. He hasn’t grown. He hasn’t changed. Yes, he’s got a big right-hand but don’t we all in the heavyweight division? We all have knockout power.”